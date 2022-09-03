Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.55

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 111914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.37. The stock has a market cap of C$647.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

