AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
AVAV stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.59 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
