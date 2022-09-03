AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

