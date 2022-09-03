AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQW opened at $0.07 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

