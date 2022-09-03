AGA Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $92.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AGA Token has a total market cap of $773,352.49 and $92.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.

About AGA Token

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.

AGA Token Coin Trading

