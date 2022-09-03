Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

