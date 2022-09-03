AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

