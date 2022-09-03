AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Critical Survey

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AIkido Pharma and Bitcoin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.28%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,022.27 -$7.17 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Bitcoin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.81% -10.12% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

