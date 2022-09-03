Aion (AION) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $23.62 million and $1.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.47 or 0.99921123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00229977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00151447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00231697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

