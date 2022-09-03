Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.77 or 0.99935462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00235651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00154125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00240923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00056010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.