Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

