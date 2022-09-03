Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 19,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

