Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Airgain Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.