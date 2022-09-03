Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of AIRG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.64.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
