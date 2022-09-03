Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,026 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

