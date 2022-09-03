Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
AKAM opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
