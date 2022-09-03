Akash Network Achieves Market Cap of $38.05 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $555,598.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | RedditAkash Network Docs”

