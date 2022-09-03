Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

