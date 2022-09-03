Akroma Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Akroma has a market cap of $11,421.87 and $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.48 or 0.07840044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00163450 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.