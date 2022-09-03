Alchemist 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211,711.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Alchemist has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013858 BTC on exchanges. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.11 million and $211,711.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

About Alchemist

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

