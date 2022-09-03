Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $46.09 million and $1.53 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

