Algorand Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $65.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00095257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00261973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,321,539,917 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,259,560 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

