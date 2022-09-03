Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1,073.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $244.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.