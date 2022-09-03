Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.9 %

ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

