Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

