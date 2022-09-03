Alium Finance (ALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20,435.15

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Alium Finance has a total market cap of $20,435.15 and approximately $60,666.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alium Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alium Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

