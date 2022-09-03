All Sports (SOC) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

All Sports (SOC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $3.52 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

