AllianceBlock Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $443,481.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

