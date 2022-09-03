Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

