AllSafe Market Cap Tops $34,439.17 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $34,439.17 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

