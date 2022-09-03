Ally Direct Token Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ally Direct Token has a market capitalization of $741,267.97 and $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ally Direct Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
About Ally Direct Token
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Buying and Selling Ally Direct Token
