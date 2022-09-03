Aloha Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a total market cap of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

