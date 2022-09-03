Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00052534 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001866 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

