Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,886,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

