Alphr finance (ALPHR) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $31,092.18 and $20,352.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
