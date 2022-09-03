Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.