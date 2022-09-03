Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Trading Down 0.7 %

ACH opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

About Aluminum Co. of China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.