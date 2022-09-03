Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Aluminum Co. of China Trading Down 0.7 %
ACH opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
