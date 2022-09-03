Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

