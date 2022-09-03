Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 30,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ambev by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 197,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

