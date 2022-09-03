Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 30,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Ambev Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Featured Stories
