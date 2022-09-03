Ambrosus (AMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,997,915 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

