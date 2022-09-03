Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Sells $2,518,958.40 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.02 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

