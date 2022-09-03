American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 26,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.