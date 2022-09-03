American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 562.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

AIG stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

