American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Resources Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AREC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
