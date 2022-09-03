American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AREC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in American Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 41.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

