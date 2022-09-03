American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

