Amon (AMN) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (AMN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Amon has a market capitalization of $97,997.29 and $137.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

