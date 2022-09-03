Amon Trading Up 25.1% This Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $115,206.67 and approximately $136.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars.

