AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, AmonD has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $744,015.78 and $3,665.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

