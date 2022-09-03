Ampleforth Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.68 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00024144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $73.23 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
