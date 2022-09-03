Ampleforth Market Capitalization Achieves $44.83 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $44.83 million and $632,770.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 50,002,108 coins and its circulating supply is 49,880,547 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

