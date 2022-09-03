Ampol Limited (ALD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.20 on September 27th

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.
Ampol Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Ampol
