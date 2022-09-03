Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$66.50

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:AIF opened at C$49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 291.88. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

