Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $344.14

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $338.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.